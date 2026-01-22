What I'm asking for is a piece of ice: Trump on Greenland

09:35





Speaking at the summit, Trump framed the move as a strategic requirement, saying, "What I am asking for is a piece of ice, cold and poorly located, that can play a vital role in world peace."





Trump said Greenland remains "almost completely undefended" despite its strategic location, claiming, "No country can secure Greenland other than the US," and adding that Greenland is "part of North America -- that's our territory."





He said he wanted talks on the issue and ruled out using military force, repeating, "We never get anything unless I decide to use excessive force," before adding, "But I won't do that -- that's the biggest statement I made." Referring to World War II, Trump recalled Denmark's fall to Germany and said the US had stepped in to establish military bases in Greenland.





"We fought to save Denmark. We set up bases in Greenland, and after World War II we gave Greenland back," Trump said. "How stupid we were to give it back. How ungrateful are they now."





While expressing "tremendous respect" for the people of Greenland and Denmark, Trump criticised Denmark's defence commitments, pointing to what he described as an unfulfilled 2019 pledge to strengthen Greenland's defences.





Trump also dismissed suggestions that US interest in Greenland is linked to rare earth minerals. "There is no such thing as rare earth -- there is rare processing," he said.





"We don't need Greenland for rare earth. We need it for international security." Turning to NATO, Trump said the US remained committed to the alliance but questioned whether the commitment is reciprocal.





"We'll be there for NATO 100 per cent, but I'm not sure if they'll be there for us," he said. Trump argued that the US has historically carried a disproportionate share of NATO's defence burden and claimed that allies increased spending only after his intervention.





"What we got out of NATO is nothing except protecting Europe from the Soviet Union and Russia," he said. He urged Europe to take greater responsibility for its security and criticised the continent's energy policies as "horrible," while adding that the US "cares greatly for the people of Europe," referencing his own ancestry in Scotland and Germany. Trump said the US defence budget stands at USD 1.5 trillion and outlined plans to modernise American military capabilities, including the return of battleships that are "100 times more powerful than the big battleships of the past."





He also said the US intends to build the "biggest ever Golden Dome" missile defence system in Greenland, saying it would strengthen Arctic security and protect neighbouring countries. "The Golden Dome in Greenland will also protect Canada," Trump said, adding that Canada "should be more grateful." -- ANI

