      
Uddhav, Raj joint address on Bal Thackeray's 100th birth anniversary

Thu, 22 January 2026
17:42
Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray and  MNS president Raj Thackeray will together address workers of the two parties on Friday to mark Sena patriarch Bal Thackeray's 100th birth anniversary.

The two cousins would be coming together for the first time after jointly contesting the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections.        The event will be held at Shanmukhanand Hall in Sion in central Mumbai, functionaries of both the parties confirmed.

The alliance of the Sena-UBT and Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena put up a strong fight in the January 15 BMC elections, but could not stop the BJP-Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena alliance from winning control of the country's richest civic body.

While  Shiv Sena-UBT won 65 seat, the MNS bagged six. 

A wrinkle seemed to have appeared in their solidarity on Thursday as MNS corporators in Kalyan Dombivli municipal corporation extended support to the Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

Workers of the two parties as well as the Shinde-led Shiv Sena are also expected to throng Bal Thackeray's memorial in Dadar on Friday. 

