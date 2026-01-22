Trump withdraws tariff threats on European nations

08:54





The decision comes following a "very productive" meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, during which the US President also laid the ground for a framework on a future deal concerning Greenland and the broader Arctic region.





In a post on Truth Social, Trump described the move as beneficial for both the United States and NATO allies.





"Based upon a very productive meeting that I have had with the Secretary General of NATO, Mark Rutte, we have formed the framework of a future deal with respect to Greenland and, in fact, the entire Arctic Region. This solution, if consummated, will be a great one for the United States of America and all NATO Nations. Based upon this understanding, I will not be imposing the Tariffs that were scheduled to go into effect on February 1st," Trump wrote.





He, in his post, further stated that additional discussion will also take place "concerning the golden dome," noting that the matter also "pertains to greenland".





He stated that the top officials, including Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, would be responsible for negotiations on the matter.





"Additional discussions are being held concerning The Golden Dome as it pertains to Greenland. Further information will be made available as discussions progress. Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, and various others, as needed, will be responsible for the negotiations. They will report directly to me. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" post added on Trump Social. Trump, in a separate post earlier, stated that Washington needs Greenland for national security, noting that the Arctic Island "is vital for the Golden Dome we are building."

