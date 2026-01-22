TN polls: EC allots 'Whistle' for Vijay, 'battery torch' to Kamal Haasan

16:01





The whistle symbol has been allotted to Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), headed by actor Vijay. Whereas, the battery torch symbol has been allotted to Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), the party headed by Kamal Haasan.





"I am directed to state that the application of the following registered un-recognised political party(s) for concession in the allotment of a common symbol to its candidates being set up at the forthcoming General Election to the Legislative Assemblies of West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry 2025-26, under the provisions of Para 10B of the Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order,1968, have been accepted by the Commission," according to an order by the secretariat of the ECI to the Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer. -- ANI

