Follow Rediff on:      
Teen with IAF dream killed by speeding SUV

Thu, 22 January 2026
15:40
Representational image
An 18-year-old girl preparing for recruitment in the Indian Air Force was killed after being allegedly hit by a speeding SUV while she was jogging along the Jaipur-Delhi highway, police said Thursday. 

The incident occurred on Wednesday near the Shanti Bagh Hanuman temple on the expressway when a fast-moving Thar hit Anaya Sharma, a native of Gudha Gaudji in Jhunjhunu district. She was staying in a paying guest accommodation in Jhotwara and was preparing for the air force physical tests. 

According to police, Sharma had recently passed the written examination. SHO (Accident West) Ramkripal Meena stated that Sharma was jogging along the roadside with a friend, who lagged behind. While Sharma was waiting for her friend, the SUV, coming from the Ajmer Road side, allegedly struck her. She was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead. 

The driver fled the scene, abandoning the vehicle near Dadi Ka Phatak, police said, adding that the SUV later collided with another vehicle while fleeing. The vehicle has been seized. A case has been registered at Accident West police station, and efforts are on to trace the absconding driver, they added. PTI

