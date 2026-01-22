HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Sena-UBT corporator resurfaces, denies reports she was incommunicado

Thu, 22 January 2026
23:08
Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray corporator Sheetal Mhaske on Thursday denied reports that she had gone incommunicado and asserted she was very much with the party.

Talking to reporters, Mhaske, who was not reachable on Wednesday, said she had gone for pilgrimage after her victory and may have been out of reach while performing puja.

The newly elected corporator said she met party secretary Milind Narvekar upon her return late Wednesday night.

Later, she also met Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray.

Mhaske was elected from ward number 157 in Chandivali area of Mumbai in the January 15 Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections. She secured 14,749 votes, defeating her nearest BJP rival Asha Tayade.  -- PTI

Homebound missed an Oscar nomination; Sinners broke the record by getting the most nominations ever, at 16 counts.

United States President Donald Trump on Thursday said he had a good meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and his message to Russian President Vladimir Putin is that 'war has to end'.

Kuki organizations are demanding justice after a Kuki woman from Manipur died from an illness allegedly linked to the trauma she suffered after being gang-raped in 2023. They allege government inaction and demand an independent probe.

Nine women Agniveer will be part of the Indian Air Force's band contingent that will march down the Kartavya Path during the 77th Republic Day Parade, marking a historic first. Flt Lt Akshita Dhankar will unfurl the national flag...

