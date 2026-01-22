Sena-UBT corporator resurfaces, denies reports she was incommunicado

23:08

Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray corporator Sheetal Mhaske on Thursday denied reports that she had gone incommunicado and asserted she was very much with the party.





Talking to reporters, Mhaske, who was not reachable on Wednesday, said she had gone for pilgrimage after her victory and may have been out of reach while performing puja.





The newly elected corporator said she met party secretary Milind Narvekar upon her return late Wednesday night.





Later, she also met Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray.





Mhaske was elected from ward number 157 in Chandivali area of Mumbai in the January 15 Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections. She secured 14,749 votes, defeating her nearest BJP rival Asha Tayade. -- PTI