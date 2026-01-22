HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Sangli resident accuses Palash Muchhal of cheating

Thu, 22 January 2026
A 34-year-old actor and producer has approached police in Maharashtra's Sangli district alleging that he was cheated by composer and filmmaker Palash Muchhal of Rs 40 lakh, police said on Thursday.

No first information report has been registered in the case so far.

Vidnyan Mane, a local resident, on Tuesday submitted an application seeking an FIR against Muchhal to the Sangli Superintendent of Police, an official said.

As per the complaint, Muchhal met Mane in Sangli on December 5, 2023.

As Mane showed interest in investing in film production, Muchhal said he could invest in his upcoming project 'Nazaria' as a producer, the complainant claimed.

After the film was released on OTT platforms, Mane can earn a profit of Rs 12 lakh on an investment of Rs 25 lakh, Muchhal told him, and also offered him a role in the film, the complaint alleged.

The two met twice after that, and Mane allegedly gave a total of Rs 40 lakh to Muchhal as of March 2025.

The project, however, did not get completed, so Mane demanded his money back but allegedly got no response. He then approached Sangli police.

Police are conducting preliminary probe, the official said. -- PTI

