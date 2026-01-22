HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
S Korea's former PM gets 23 years jail in martial law case

Thu, 22 January 2026
11:36
Pic: Yonhap via Reuters
A South Korean court sentenced the country's former prime minister Han Duck-soo for abetting then-President Yoon Suk Yeol's brief imposition of martial law in December 2024, state media has reported.

The ruling was delivered on January 21 by the Seoul Central District Court in a nationally televised verdict, Yonhap reported, adding that the presiding judge ordered Han to be placed in custody, citing concerns he could destroy evidence.

Presiding Judge Lee Jin-kwan defined Yoon's imposition of martial law as an act of insurrection that "could have pushed South Korea back into dictatorship" and convicted Han of "playing a key role in an insurrection." -- ANI

LIVE! K'taka guv ends address to Assembly after reading 2 lines
LIVE! K'taka guv ends address to Assembly after reading 2 lines

Sajjan Kumar acquitted in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case
Sajjan Kumar acquitted in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case

A Delhi court acquitted former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar in a case related to inciting violence in Janakpuri and Vikaspuri areas during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

B'luru airport staffer molests Korean woman in men's toilet
B'luru airport staffer molests Korean woman in men's toilet

KIAL Airport police station officials said that the accused is alleged to have touched the woman's private parts and forcibly hugged her under the pretext of inspection.

Trump says good trade deal with India soon, hails Modi
Trump says good trade deal with India soon, hails Modi

United States President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he has great respect for his 'friend' Prime Minister Narendra Modi and they are going to have a good trade deal, according to a media report.

8 Islamic nations agree to join Trump's 'Board of Peace'
8 Islamic nations agree to join Trump's 'Board of Peace'

Trump's 'Board of Peace' is being projected by Washington, DC as a new international body to usher in peace and stability in Gaza and beyond, triggering speculation that it could throw a challenge to the United Nations.

