Rupee recovers marginally, settles at 91.62 against US dollar

Thu, 22 January 2026
19:58
The rupee rebounded marginally from its all-time low levels and gained 3 paise to close at 91.62 (provisional) against the US dollar on Thursday, on suspected Reserve Bank of India intervention and a positive trend in domestic equities.

Forex traders said comments from US President Donald Trump at Davos helped shift sentiment, as he confirmed that a framework for a future Greenland agreement has been reached and that tariffs scheduled for February 1 would not be implemented.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 91.54 then gained ground to touch an intraday high of 91.48 against the greenback. It touched a low of 91.68 before settling for the day at 91.62 (provisional), up 3 paise from its all-time low levels.

