Rupee recovers from all-time low to settle slightly higher at 91.58/USD

The rupee rebounded from its all-time low levels and ended with a gain of 7 paise at 91.58 against the United States dollar on Thursday, on suspected Reserve Bank of India intervention and a positive trend in domestic equities.





Forex traders said comments from US President Donald Trump at Davos helped shift sentiment, as he confirmed that a framework for a future Greenland agreement has been reached and that tariffs scheduled for February 1 would not be implemented.





At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 91.54 and then gained ground to touch an intraday high of 91.48 against the greenback. It touched a low of 91.68 before settling for the day at 91.58, up 7 paise from its all-time low levels.