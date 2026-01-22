HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Rupee recovers from all-time low to settle slightly higher at 91.58/USD

Thu, 22 January 2026
Share:
21:22
image
The rupee rebounded from its all-time low levels and ended with a gain of 7 paise at 91.58 against the United States dollar on Thursday, on suspected Reserve Bank of India intervention and a positive trend in domestic equities. 

Forex traders said comments from US President Donald Trump at Davos helped shift sentiment, as he confirmed that a framework for a future Greenland agreement has been reached and that tariffs scheduled for February 1 would not be implemented.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 91.54 and then gained ground to touch an intraday high of 91.48 against the greenback. It touched a low of 91.68 before settling for the day at 91.58, up 7 paise from its all-time low levels.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Homebound misses out on Oscar 2026 nomination
LIVE! Homebound misses out on Oscar 2026 nomination

No Oscar Nomination For Homebound;Sinners Breaks Record
No Oscar Nomination For Homebound;Sinners Breaks Record

Homebound missed an Oscar nomination; Sinners broke the record by getting the most nominations ever, at 16 counts.

Trump unveils 'Board of Peace', India skips ceremony
Trump unveils 'Board of Peace', India skips ceremony

India was among the countries not present in Davos when US President Donald Trump unveiled his "Board of Peace" that seeks to work towards bringing lasting peace to Gaza and possibly resolve global conflicts. India is yet to take a call...

In a first, women Agniveers to join Republic Day Parade
In a first, women Agniveers to join Republic Day Parade

Nine women Agniveer will be part of the Indian Air Force's band contingent that will march down the Kartavya Path during the 77th Republic Day Parade, marking a historic first. Flt Lt Akshita Dhankar will unfurl the national flag...

Has Modi ever made tea? Kharge on 'chaiwala' narrative
Has Modi ever made tea? Kharge on 'chaiwala' narrative

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'chaiwala' narrative, leading to a sharp response from the BJP.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO