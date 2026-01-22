HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Putin ready to give frozen assets for rebuilding Ukraine

Thu, 22 January 2026
Ahead of talks with US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff on Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed readiness to part with the frozen Russian assets for rebuilding war-torn Ukraine after a peace deal is struck between the two former Soviet republics. 

In his televised remarks at the meeting of the Russian Security Council late on Wednesday night, Putin also announced to donate USD 1 billion to the Trump-promoted Board of Peace to oversee the Gaza ceasefire plan from the frozen assets. 

Incidentally, the remaining funds from our frozen assets in the US could be used to rebuild territories damaged by the fighting after a peace treaty is concluded between Russia and Ukraine. We are also discussing this possibility with representatives of the US administration, he said. American envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are expected to meet with Putin on a possible Ukrainian solution on Thursday. PTI

