Pleased with progress to increase Arctic security: Carney

In a post on X, the Canadian PM said, "Pleased with this progress to increase Arctic security through joint NATO action. With our NATO allies, including the Nordic Baltic 8, Canada will fully participate in the defence of the region and further securing the alliance's northern and western flanks." The comment came after NATO Spokesperson Allison Hart said that NATO secretary General Mark Rutte had held productive talks on Arctic security with US President Donald Trump.





"The Secretary General had a very productive meeting with President Trump during which they discussed the critical significance of security in the Arctic region to all Allies, including the United States. Discussions among NATO Allies on the framework the President referenced will focus on ensuring Arctic security through the collective efforts of Allies, especially the seven Arctic Allies. Negotiations between Denmark, Greenland, and the United States will go forward aimed at ensuring that Russia and China never gain a foothold - economically or militarily - in Greenland," the spokesperson said. After weeks of strong-arm tactics and rhetoric on the issue of getting control of Greenland, US President Trump appears to have settled down.





On Wednesday night, the US President spoke of why the US wants to have a presence in the Arctic Island.





"Price of safety for national and international security; it is better that we have Greenland than it is without, it's going to be better for Europe and us," Trump said when asked if he sees a price for Greenland. "We want Greenland only for security, not for anything else; even Mark wants security for NATO and beyond," he added.





Trump also heaped praise on Rutte's work, and later in his post on Truth Social said the framework for a future deal on Greenland was done. "Based upon a very productive meeting that I have had with the Secretary General of NATO, Mark Rutte, we have formed the framework of a future deal with respect to Greenland and, in fact, the entire Arctic Region. This solution, if consummated, will be a great one for the United States of America, and all NATO Nations. Based upon this understanding, I will not be imposing the Tariffs that were scheduled to go into effect on February 1st. Additional discussions are being held concerning The Golden Dome as it pertains to Greenland," he posted on Truth Social. -- ANI

