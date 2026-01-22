Panic at Delhi airport after 'human skeleton' found in bag

13:11





The incident triggered an immediate check by airport security and the Delhi Police. Police officials said the preliminary examination revealed the skeleton to be a demo skeleton commonly used by medical students for academic purposes.





The item was found inside the luggage of a medical student, confirming that it was not linked to any criminal activity. However, to rule out any doubt, Delhi Police have sent the skeleton for forensic examination. Officials said the forensic analysis will scientifically establish that the recovered remains are indeed a demo skeleton used for educational training, and not of human origin. -- ANI

Panic briefly erupted at Terminal 3 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi today, after the security team reported the recovery of what appeared to be a "human skeleton."