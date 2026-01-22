Pak PM signs Trump's Peace Charter in Davos

16:28

US President Donald Trump, along with other members, including Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif signs the 'Board of Peace Charter' in Davos, Switzerland. Participating in the Board of Peace Charter, Trump says, "Today the world is richer, safer, and much more peaceful than it was just one year ago. We put out all those fires. We were very happy to stop the war that had started with India and Pakistan, two nuclear nations. I was very honoured when the Prime Minister of Pakistan said, 'President Trump saved 10 and maybe 20 million lives by getting that stopped just before bad things were going to happen...'"