HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Pak PM signs Trump's Peace Charter in Davos

Thu, 22 January 2026
Share:
16:28
image
US President Donald Trump, along with other members, including Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif signs the 'Board of Peace Charter' in Davos, Switzerland. Participating in the Board of Peace Charter, Trump says, "Today the world is richer, safer, and much more peaceful than it was just one year ago. We put out all those fires. We were very happy to stop the war that had started with India and Pakistan, two nuclear nations. I was very honoured when the Prime Minister of Pakistan said, 'President Trump saved 10 and maybe 20 million lives by getting that stopped just before bad things were going to happen...'"

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Pak PM signs Trump's Peace Charter in Davos
LIVE! Pak PM signs Trump's Peace Charter in Davos

JK: Army vehicle falls into 200-ft gorge; 10 soldiers killed
JK: Army vehicle falls into 200-ft gorge; 10 soldiers killed

The bullet-proof Army vehicle, carrying a total of 17 personnel, was heading towards a high altitude post when its driver lost control and the vehicle plunged into a 200-foot-deep gorge.

SC allows Hindus, Muslims to offer prayers at MP's Bhojshala
SC allows Hindus, Muslims to offer prayers at MP's Bhojshala

Hindus will offer prayers from sunrise to sunset on Basant Panchami while Muslims to offer namaz from 1 pm to 3 pm on Friday.

Chandana Sinha Has Rescued 1,500 Children
Chandana Sinha Has Rescued 1,500 Children

Her team scour platforms and trains, looking out for vulnerable children accompanied by adults who look or behave suspiciously or whose presence makes the child uncomfortable.They also look out for children travelling alone.'We watch,...

Mumbai to get woman mayor; Sena-UBT opposes lottery process
Mumbai to get woman mayor; Sena-UBT opposes lottery process

Elections to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and 28 other civic bodies in the state were held on January 15.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO