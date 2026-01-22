Markets rebound after 3-day slide on easing geopolitical tensions

18:47

Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded on Thursday after three sessions of losses, tracking gains in global markets after US President Donald Trump struck a conciliatory tone on Greenland and hinted at a good trade deal with India.





Besides, a mild recovery in the rupee and a correction in global crude prices supported the domestic markets, traders said.





In a volatile session, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 397.74 points, or 0.49 per cent, to close at 82,307.37.





During the day, the benchmark surged by 873.55 points, or 1.06 per cent, to hit an intraday high of 82,783.18, but failed to sustain higher levels due to selling pressure at elevated levels.