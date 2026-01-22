HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
India condemns incident of trespassing, vandalism at its embassy in Croatia

Thu, 22 January 2026
India on Thursday condemned an incident of trespassing and vandalisation at its embassy in Croatia by some Khalistani elements and demanded action against the perpetrators.

The incident in the European nation took place days before the India-EU summit in New Delhi.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said it has taken up the matter 'strongly' with Croatian authorities, both in New Delhi and in Zagreb and asked them to hold the perpetrators accountable for their 'reprehensible' actions.

The incident reportedly happened on Thursday.

"We condemn the incident of trespassing and vandalism at our Embassy in Zagreb, Croatia by anti-India elements," the MEA said.

Under the Vienna Convention, diplomatic premises are inviolable and must be protected, the MEA said in a statement.

"Accordingly, we have taken up the matter strongly with Croatian authorities, both in New Delhi and in Zagreb and asked them to hold the perpetrators accountable for their reprehensible and illegal actions," it said.

"Such actions also speak of the character and motives of those behind them, and law enforcement authorities everywhere would do well to take note of them," it added.

The Khalistani elements reportedly brought down the Indian flag at the embassy.  -- PTI

