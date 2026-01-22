HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
IAF upset at fee charged for viewing Nashik air show

Thu, 22 January 2026
18:57
Representational image
The Indian Air Force on Thursday expressed disappointment over fee being charged for the air show held in Nashik district earlier in the day. 

'It has come to notice that entrance fees are being charged for witnessing the Indian Air Force air show being held at Nashik,' the IAF said in a post on X. 

'The #IAF conducts air shows across the country to inspire and motivate the youth and to foster a deeper connect with the nation. The IAF would like to confirm that it does not charge any entry fee nor does it derive any monetary benefit from these events,' it said. 

When contacted, a local official told PTI that the fee, collected by the district administration, was not for watching the show but for providing amenities like water and snacks. The ticketing was aimed at crowd control and safety, he added. 

The district collector had recently announced that the funds collected would be given to the soldiers' welfare fund, the official said. 

The air show, featuring the Indian Air Force's Suryakiran aerobatic team, took place on Thursday over the Gangapur dam in Nashik district, and showcased the breath-taking aerial manoeuvres with smoke trails and tricolour formations to inspire youth. 

The decision to charge people Rs 200 to Rs 800 to watch the famed Suryakiran aerobatic team perform over the Gangapur dam had invited criticism from IAF veterans who said the move defeats the very purpose of the display. 

Nashik district collector Ayush Prasad had said the move was aimed at crowd management and safety. The money collected will be handed over to the Maharashtra Sainik welfare department. 

This decision was taken keeping public safety in mind, he told reporters recently. 

The air show will also be held on Friday, the official said.

