Homebound misses out on Oscar 2026 nomination

Thu, 22 January 2026
19:15
Neeraj Ghaywan's Homebound fell short of securing a nomination at the Oscars 2026, despite strong expectations following its selection as India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category.

Produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and featuring Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa and Janhvi Kapoor, the film had earlier advanced to the final round of voting after being shortlisted among 15 international titles, becoming only the fifth Indian film to achieve this milestone in the Academy's history.

The Academy Awards ceremony will take place on March 15 and will be hosted by Conan O'Brien.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Homebound misses out on Oscar 2026 nomination
Trump unveils 'Board of Peace', India skips ceremony
Trump unveils 'Board of Peace', India skips ceremony

India was among the countries not present in Davos when US President Donald Trump unveiled his "Board of Peace" that seeks to work towards bringing lasting peace to Gaza and possibly resolve global conflicts. India is yet to take a call...

JK: Army vehicle falls into 200-ft gorge; 10 soldiers killed
JK: Army vehicle falls into 200-ft gorge; 10 soldiers killed

The bullet-proof Army vehicle, carrying a total of 17 personnel, was heading towards a high altitude post when its driver lost control and the vehicle plunged into a 200-foot-deep gorge.

Vijay's TVK gets 'whistle' symbol for 2026 polls
Vijay's TVK gets 'whistle' symbol for 2026 polls

The Election Commission has allotted the 'whistle' symbol to actor Vijay's political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), for the upcoming 2026 Assembly elections. Party workers are enthusiastically promoting the symbol across Tamil Nadu.

Chandana Sinha Has Rescued 1,500 Children
Chandana Sinha Has Rescued 1,500 Children

Her team scour platforms and trains, looking out for vulnerable children accompanied by adults who look or behave suspiciously or whose presence makes the child uncomfortable.They also look out for children travelling alone.'We watch,...

