Homebound misses out on Oscar 2026 nomination

Neeraj Ghaywan's Homebound fell short of securing a nomination at the Oscars 2026, despite strong expectations following its selection as India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category.



Produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and featuring Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa and Janhvi Kapoor, the film had earlier advanced to the final round of voting after being shortlisted among 15 international titles, becoming only the fifth Indian film to achieve this milestone in the Academy's history.



The Academy Awards ceremony will take place on March 15 and will be hosted by Conan O'Brien.