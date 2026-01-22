Hitchcock's Birds? Nah, just Rosy Starlings doing their thing...

09:50





Speaking to ANI, District Forest Officer Ilaiyaraja said, "The Thoothukudi district, being a coastal district, encounters many migratory birds every winter. Recently, we have seen a large influx of Rosy Starlings in Perungulam and the surrounding areas. Rosy Starling belongs to the starling family. They breed in Central Asia and West Asian countries in steppe grasslands. During winter since the weather is very harsh there, starting from July to August till April, May they migrate to tropical regions like India." He further said that starting from Gujarat to down South, the Rosy Starlings migration can be witnessed. -- ANI

Thousands of migratory Rosy Starlings have arrived in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi district, particularly around Perungulam and Thamirabarani River areas, creating a spectacular aerial displays.