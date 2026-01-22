HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Hitchcock's Birds? Nah, just Rosy Starlings doing their thing...

Thu, 22 January 2026
Share:
09:50
image
Thousands of migratory Rosy Starlings have arrived in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi district, particularly around Perungulam and Thamirabarani River areas, creating a spectacular aerial displays.

Speaking to ANI, District Forest Officer Ilaiyaraja said, "The Thoothukudi district, being a coastal district, encounters many migratory birds every winter. Recently, we have seen a large influx of Rosy Starlings in Perungulam and the surrounding areas. Rosy Starling belongs to the starling family. They breed in Central Asia and West Asian countries in steppe grasslands. During winter since the weather is very harsh there, starting from July to August till April, May they migrate to tropical regions like India." He further said that starting from Gujarat to down South, the Rosy Starlings migration can be witnessed. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! What I'm asking for is a piece of ice: Trump on Greenland
LIVE! What I'm asking for is a piece of ice: Trump on Greenland

Russia had sold Alaska to US: Putin on Trump's Greenland bid
Russia had sold Alaska to US: Putin on Trump's Greenland bid

Putin said that the Greenland issues doesn't concern him.

Trump rules out force on Greenland, warns allies at Davos
Trump rules out force on Greenland, warns allies at Davos

Trump called for immediate negotiations for the US to acquire Greenland from Denmark, describing the country as ungrateful, during his speech at Davos.

Trump says good trade deal with India soon, hails Modi
Trump says good trade deal with India soon, hails Modi

United States President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he has great respect for his 'friend' Prime Minister Narendra Modi and they are going to have a good trade deal, according to a media report.

Punjab Kesari Tells AAP Govt: 'We Won't Be Cowed Down'
Punjab Kesari Tells AAP Govt: 'We Won't Be Cowed Down'

'If you want to force the press into blacking out the Opposition's views or colour the news to your own liking, we will not do so.' 'We stand by freedom of expression. It is our Constitutional right. We stand by our Constitutional right.'

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO