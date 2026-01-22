HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Gen Z More Aware Abut Securities Products Than Gen X!

Thu, 22 January 2026
Share:
12:33
image
Nearly 63 per cent Indian households are now aware of at least one securities market product, but just 9.5 per cent have put in their money into it, a survey conducted by the Securities and Exchange Board of India said, highlighting a persistent gap between financial access and meaningful participation in capital markets.

The survey, conducted by Sebi covering 90,000 households across urban and rural India, said that only 32.1 million households, or 9.5 per cent, have invested in securities market products. Awareness levels vary sharply across regions and demographics.

Urban households reported 74 per cent awareness, compared with 56 per cent in rural areas, underscoring the uneven spread of financial literacy, Sebi Investor Survey 2025 said.

In India's top nine metros, awareness climbed to 89 per cent, reflecting deeper market penetration and better access to financial intermediaries.

Education and income continue to be strong determinants of market awareness. Postgraduates (86 per cent) and graduates (81 per cent) showed significantly higher familiarity with securities products than households educated up to Class 10, where awareness fell below 50 per cent.

Similarly, households in the top socio-economic category (NCCS A) recorded 84 per cent awareness, while lower-income groups (NCCS C, D and E) lagged at 45 per cent.

Among the age groups, Gen Z -- those born between the late 1990s and early 2010 -- reported 66 per cent market awareness.

Millennials -- those born between the early 1980s and late 1990s -- showed 62 per cent.

People of both the age groups reported higher awareness than Gen X -- those born between 1965 and 1980 -- and older cohorts.

--Khushboo Tiwari, Business Standard

TOP STORIES

LIVE! K'taka guv ends address to Assembly after reading 2 lines
LIVE! K'taka guv ends address to Assembly after reading 2 lines

Sajjan Kumar acquitted in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case
Sajjan Kumar acquitted in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case

A Delhi court acquitted former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar in a case related to inciting violence in Janakpuri and Vikaspuri areas during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

B'luru airport staffer molests Korean woman in men's toilet
B'luru airport staffer molests Korean woman in men's toilet

KIAL Airport police station officials said that the accused is alleged to have touched the woman's private parts and forcibly hugged her under the pretext of inspection.

8 Islamic nations agree to join Trump's 'Board of Peace'
8 Islamic nations agree to join Trump's 'Board of Peace'

Trump's 'Board of Peace' is being projected by Washington, DC as a new international body to usher in peace and stability in Gaza and beyond, triggering speculation that it could throw a challenge to the United Nations.

Man loses Rs 16.50L in digital arrest for 'Delhi blast probe'
Man loses Rs 16.50L in digital arrest for 'Delhi blast probe'

The caller told the victim that a bank account linked to his mobile number had allegedly received Rs 7 crore through money laundering activities and warned that he would be arrested in the case.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO