France Navy intercepts Russian-linked oil tanker

The French Navy, acting on intelligence inputs from the United Kingdom, has intercepted an oil tanker in the Mediterranean Sea that was sailing from Russia, in an operation targeting Moscow's sanctioned 'shadow fleet', officials said on Thursday.





French maritime authorities in the Mediterranean said the vessel, identified as Grinch, is suspected of operating under a false flag. The tanker has been escorted to a port by the French Navy for further inspection and verification, they said.





The interception is part of ongoing efforts by European countries to monitor and curb the movement of vessels allegedly used to bypass international sanctions imposed on Russia. -- Agencies