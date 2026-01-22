HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
France Navy intercepts Russian-linked oil tanker

Thu, 22 January 2026
21:20
The French Navy, acting on intelligence inputs from the United Kingdom, has intercepted an oil tanker in the Mediterranean Sea that was sailing from Russia, in an operation targeting Moscow's sanctioned 'shadow fleet', officials said on Thursday.

French maritime authorities in the Mediterranean said the vessel, identified as Grinch, is suspected of operating under a false flag. The tanker has been escorted to a port by the French Navy for further inspection and verification, they said.

The interception is part of ongoing efforts by European countries to monitor and curb the movement of vessels allegedly used to bypass international sanctions imposed on Russia.  -- Agencies

LIVE! Homebound misses out on Oscar 2026 nomination
No Oscar Nomination For Homebound;Sinners Breaks Record
Homebound missed an Oscar nomination; Sinners broke the record by getting the most nominations ever, at 16 counts.

Trump unveils 'Board of Peace', India skips ceremony
India was among the countries not present in Davos when US President Donald Trump unveiled his "Board of Peace" that seeks to work towards bringing lasting peace to Gaza and possibly resolve global conflicts. India is yet to take a call...

In a first, women Agniveers to join Republic Day Parade
Nine women Agniveer will be part of the Indian Air Force's band contingent that will march down the Kartavya Path during the 77th Republic Day Parade, marking a historic first. Flt Lt Akshita Dhankar will unfurl the national flag...

Has Modi ever made tea? Kharge on 'chaiwala' narrative
Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'chaiwala' narrative, leading to a sharp response from the BJP.

