HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

EC directs FIR against TMC MLA over BDO office vandalism

Thu, 22 January 2026
Share:
17:15
Monirul Islam
Monirul Islam
The Election Commission on Thursday directed that a first information report (FIR) be registered against Trinamool Congress MLA Monirul Islam in connection with vandalism at the Farakka Block Development Office (BDO) last week, a senior official of the poll body said.

The Commission instructed the District Magistrate-cum-District Election Officer to file the FIR by 5 pm on Thursday.

Local MLA Monirul Islam, accompanied by his supporters, allegedly staged a protest outside the Farakka BDO office opposing 'harassment of the public' during the SIR process. They later vandalised the office, the official said. 

The Election Commission took cognisance of the incident and spoke to West Bengal Director General of Police Rajeev Kumar, asking him to lodge an FIR.

The direction was followed, but the FIR did not name the MLA as an accused.

The Commission has now directed that a fresh FIR be filed specifically naming Islam.

The official said the unrest was triggered by protests from a section of Booth Level Officers, who alleged harassment of citizens during the SIR process.

The situation escalated after protesters led by the MLA marched to the BDO office, raising slogans against the exercise. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! India skips Trump's 'Board of Peace' signing event
LIVE! India skips Trump's 'Board of Peace' signing event

JK: Army vehicle falls into 200-ft gorge; 10 soldiers killed
JK: Army vehicle falls into 200-ft gorge; 10 soldiers killed

The bullet-proof Army vehicle, carrying a total of 17 personnel, was heading towards a high altitude post when its driver lost control and the vehicle plunged into a 200-foot-deep gorge.

Big blow to T20 WC: Bangladesh say NO to India travel
Big blow to T20 WC: Bangladesh say NO to India travel

Bangladesh refused to send its national cricket team for the T20 World Cup in India, effectively paving the way for Scotland to take its place in the tournament roster after the ICC dismissed the country's demand for a change of venue.

Panchayat Season 5 Confirmed, Here's What To Expect
Panchayat Season 5 Confirmed, Here's What To Expect

Panchayat Season 5 is officially confirmed for 2026 on Amazon Prime Video with the beloved cast returning, fresh twists, and new plot developments.

SC allows Hindus, Muslims to offer prayers at MP's Bhojshala
SC allows Hindus, Muslims to offer prayers at MP's Bhojshala

Hindus will offer prayers from sunrise to sunset on Basant Panchami while Muslims to offer namaz from 1 pm to 3 pm on Friday.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO