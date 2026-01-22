HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Documents to end war 'nearly ready': Zelenskyy

Thu, 22 January 2026
Share:
22:38
image
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday stated that documents being drafted with Washington, DC to end the war were close to completion, as diplomatic efforts to bring the Russia-Ukraine conflict to a halt intensified on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos.

"The documents aimed at ending this war are nearly, nearly ready," Zelenskyy said while addressing the WEF in Davos.

Linking his remarks to high-level engagements underway at the summit, Zelenskyy said he had held talks with US President Donald Trump and that both sides were continuing work on the issue.

"We met with President Trump, and our teams are working almost every day. It's not simple," he said.

While describing the engagement as constructive, Zelenskyy also acknowledged the challenges involved.

"My dialogue with President Trump is not simple," he said, while stressing that the meeting had been 'positive'.

Earlier in the day, Trump held a closed-door meeting with Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the Davos summit, with negotiations aimed at ending the war entering what officials described as a critical phase.

According to CNN, the meeting lasted around an hour.

The Ukrainian presidency later confirmed the talks had concluded, with Zelenskyy's communications adviser describing it as a 'good meeting'.

After the interaction, Trump told reporters the talks had gone well but said an end to the war was still not immediate.

He said there was 'a ways to go' before the war with Russia could end.

"The war has to end. We hope it's going to end. There are a lot of people being killed," Trump said.

The talks came as negotiations appeared to be narrowing to a key sticking point. US envoy Steve Witkoff said discussions were 'down to one issue', which a European official told CNN was linked to territory.

As the process moves forward, Trump said his team would next engage Russian President Vladimir Putin as part of efforts to broker a ceasefire.

"It's an ongoing process. Everybody wants to have the war end," Trump said.

Alongside developments on Ukraine, Trump also used the Davos platform to launch his 'Board of Peace' initiative, signing its founding charter and describing it as a major step towards global conflict resolution.

Calling it a 'very exciting day', Trump said his administration was 'settling eight wars' and claimed significant progress had been made towards ending the conflict in Ukraine.

Zelenskyy's appearance in Davos followed Trump's comments on the prolonged war, with Trump asserting that a settlement was possible.

"I believe they're at a point now where they can come together and get a deal done," Trump said.  -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Documents to end war 'nearly ready': Zelenskyy
LIVE! Documents to end war 'nearly ready': Zelenskyy

No Oscar Nomination For Homebound;Sinners Breaks Record
No Oscar Nomination For Homebound;Sinners Breaks Record

Homebound missed an Oscar nomination; Sinners broke the record by getting the most nominations ever, at 16 counts.

War has to end: Trump to Putin after meeting Zelenskyy
War has to end: Trump to Putin after meeting Zelenskyy

United States President Donald Trump on Thursday said he had a good meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and his message to Russian President Vladimir Putin is that 'war has to end'.

Manipur gang-rape survivor dies after 2 yrs of trauma
Manipur gang-rape survivor dies after 2 yrs of trauma

Kuki organizations are demanding justice after a Kuki woman from Manipur died from an illness allegedly linked to the trauma she suffered after being gang-raped in 2023. They allege government inaction and demand an independent probe.

In a first, women Agniveers to join Republic Day Parade
In a first, women Agniveers to join Republic Day Parade

Nine women Agniveer will be part of the Indian Air Force's band contingent that will march down the Kartavya Path during the 77th Republic Day Parade, marking a historic first. Flt Lt Akshita Dhankar will unfurl the national flag...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO