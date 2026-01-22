Delhi police to use AI-enabled smart glasses for Republic Day 2026 security

10:59

Rehearsals of the R-Day Parade at Kartavya Path





Additional Commissioner of Police Devesh Kumar Mahala said the force is making full use of technology-driven solutions from a security perspective. He noted that all CCTV cameras will be equipped with video analytics and Facial Recognition Systems (FRS), enabling police to identify suspects with greater accuracy.





"There are various types of video analytics, and we will utilise them as well. This time, we are also using specially developed cameras and wearable glasses," Mahala said.





As per Mahala, this will be the first time that Delhi Police personnel will use such advanced wearable technology during the Republic Day parade. Selected police personnel will wear the smart glasses while on duty along the parade route to monitor crowds and identify potential threats. -- ANI

Ahead of the 2026 Republic Day celebrations, the Delhi Police will deploy AI-enabled smart glasses and advanced facial recognition systems as part of an upgraded security architecture aimed at tightening surveillance and improving threat detection across the national capital.