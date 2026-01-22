HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Army vehicle plunges into gorge in Doda, 4 dead

Thu, 22 January 2026
Share:
14:11
Representational image
Representational image
Four Army personnel were killed and nine others injured when their vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, officials said. 

The accident took place at Khanni top along Bhaderwah-Chamba interstate road. Officials said the bullet-proof Army vehicle, carrying a total of 17 personnel, was heading towards a high altitude post when its driver lost control and the vehicle plunged into a 200-foot-deep gorge. 

A joint rescue operation by army and police was immediately launched and four of the soldiers were found dead, the officials said. They said nine other soldiers were rescued in an injured condition and three of them, who have suffered critical injuries, were airlifted to Udhampur military hospital for specialised treatment. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Army vehicle plunges into gorge in Doda, 4 dead
LIVE! Army vehicle plunges into gorge in Doda, 4 dead

SC allows Hindus, Muslims to offer prayers at MP's Bhojshala
SC allows Hindus, Muslims to offer prayers at MP's Bhojshala

Hindus will offer prayers from sunrise to sunset on Basant Panchami while Muslims to offer namaz from 1 pm to 3 pm on Friday.

High drama in K'taka assembly as guv walks out over speech row
High drama in K'taka assembly as guv walks out over speech row

Gehlot had on Wednesday refused to deliver the address to the Karnataka legislature, leading to a stalemate over the fate of the customary speech that outlines the government's policies.

Sajjan Kumar acquitted in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case
Sajjan Kumar acquitted in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case

A Delhi court acquitted former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar in a case related to inciting violence in Janakpuri and Vikaspuri areas during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

B'luru airport staffer molests Korean woman in men's toilet
B'luru airport staffer molests Korean woman in men's toilet

KIAL Airport police station officials said that the accused is alleged to have touched the woman's private parts and forcibly hugged her under the pretext of inspection.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO