HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

8 Naxals likely killed by CRPF in Jharkhand

Thu, 22 January 2026
Share:
16:11
Representational image
Representational image
At least eight Maoists are said to have been killed on Thursday during a large-scale anti-Naxal operation being undertaken by multiple teams comprising 1,500 personnel from CRPF's CoBRA commando unit in Jharkhand, officials said. 

The exchange of fire that began around 6:30 am in the Saranda forests of Kiriburu in West Singhbhum district is still on. It is estimated that at least eight Naxals have been killed by noon but their bodies have not yet been recovered, they told PTI. 

A group of Maoist leader Patiram Manjhi alias Anal is engaged with the teams of the 209th battalion of the Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA). 

As many as 1,500 CoBRA and CRPF personnel, along with some Jharkhand police personnel, are part of the operation, they said. The operation has been on since Tuesday in the Saranda forests area but the exchange of fire began in the Kiriburu area on Thursday morning. Jharkhand Police Inspector General (operations) Michael Raj S had told PTI in the morning that "intermittent firing is continuing from both sides.

The CRPF has moved more than 600 commandos from its 209, 205 and 203 CoBRA battalions, as well as heavy vehicles, satellite phones, drones and other combat equipment from neighbouring Chhattisgarh for this operation. Three helicopters have been stationed at Ranchi for evacuation operations, officials said. The CoBRA is CRPF's special jungle warfare force.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Pak PM signs Trump's Peace Charter in Davos
LIVE! Pak PM signs Trump's Peace Charter in Davos

JK: Army vehicle falls into 200-ft gorge; 10 soldiers killed
JK: Army vehicle falls into 200-ft gorge; 10 soldiers killed

The bullet-proof Army vehicle, carrying a total of 17 personnel, was heading towards a high altitude post when its driver lost control and the vehicle plunged into a 200-foot-deep gorge.

SC allows Hindus, Muslims to offer prayers at MP's Bhojshala
SC allows Hindus, Muslims to offer prayers at MP's Bhojshala

Hindus will offer prayers from sunrise to sunset on Basant Panchami while Muslims to offer namaz from 1 pm to 3 pm on Friday.

Chandana Sinha Has Rescued 1,500 Children
Chandana Sinha Has Rescued 1,500 Children

Her team scour platforms and trains, looking out for vulnerable children accompanied by adults who look or behave suspiciously or whose presence makes the child uncomfortable.They also look out for children travelling alone.'We watch,...

Mumbai to get woman mayor; Sena-UBT opposes lottery process
Mumbai to get woman mayor; Sena-UBT opposes lottery process

Elections to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and 28 other civic bodies in the state were held on January 15.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO