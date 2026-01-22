3-yo dies after falling into lift shaft in Kolkata

15:37

"Initial probe revealed that the mother later asked the child to go downstairs. When she returned, the boy was missing," he said. The child's father lodged a missing persons complaint at the Entally police station later in the night, he said. Acting on the complaint, police conducted a search of the surrounding areas and found the boy unconscious near the under-construction building's vacant lift shaft. He was declared dead when taken to a nearby hospital, police said. PTI

A three-year-old boy died allegedly after falling into an open lift shaft at an under-construction building in Kolkata's Entally area, police said on Thursday. The incident happened when the child had accompanied his mother to the fourth-floor terrace of a nearby building to collect clothes on Wednesday afternoon, they said.