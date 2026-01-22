HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
3-yo dies after falling into lift shaft in Kolkata

Thu, 22 January 2026
15:37
Representational image
A three-year-old boy died allegedly after falling into an open lift shaft at an under-construction building in Kolkata's Entally area, police said on Thursday. The incident happened when the child had accompanied his mother to the fourth-floor terrace of a nearby building to collect clothes on Wednesday afternoon, they said. 

"Initial probe revealed that the mother later asked the child to go downstairs. When she returned, the boy was missing," he said. The child's father lodged a missing persons complaint at the Entally police station later in the night, he said. Acting on the complaint, police conducted a search of the surrounding areas and found the boy unconscious near the under-construction building's vacant lift shaft. He was declared dead when taken to a nearby hospital, police said. PTI

