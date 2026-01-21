HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Wish the UN could do more, so we didn't need Board of Peace: Trump

Wed, 21 January 2026
08:59
US President Donald Trump wished the UN, which has never lived up to its potential, could do more so there would be no need for 'Board of Peace' on Gaza that he said might replace the world organisation. 

The newly-created 'Board of Peace' has been established by Trump to support the reconstruction of Gaza. "Well, it might. The UN just hasn't been very helpful. I'm a big fan of the UN's potential, but it has never lived up to its potential," Trump said at a press conference while responding to a question on whether he wants the Board of Peace to replace the UN. 

Trump addressed a packed White House press briefing room on Tuesday on the one-year anniversary of his second term in office. 

In his remarks at the press conference, which lasted 105 minutes, Trump said the US has just created the Board of Peace, which I think is going to be amazing. "I wish the United Nations could do more. I wish we didn't need a Board of Peace," he said. 

Trump said he settled eight wars in the first year of his second term, but the United Nations never helped him in one war. "I mean, I guess I'm not blaming them. I didn't call them to help, but I got, you know, the Presidents and Prime Ministers together, we knocked heads, we got along, and they liked me," Trump said. 

"The UN should have settled every one of the wars that I settled. I never went to them. I never even thought to go to them. They should be able to settle those wars. They don't. I believe you got to let the UN continue, because the potential is so great," he said. 

During the press conference, he again repeated the claim that he settled eight wars, including between India and Pakistan, Kosovo and Serbia, the Congo and Rwanda and others. Trump has invited several global leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to join the Board of Peace, seen as a rival to the United Nations, that will work towards bringing lasting peace to Gaza and embark on a "bold new approach" to resolve "global conflict. -- PTI

