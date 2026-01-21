Will pay tariffs back: Trump says if SC upturns tariffs

16:28





He said, "I don't know what the Supreme Court is going to do... Tariff is probably less severe than what a license could be... I don't know where there's a case even there, but we've taken in hundreds of billions of dollars, and if we lose that case, it's possible we're going to have to do the best we can in paying it back. I don't know how that's going to be done very easily without hurting a lot of people. But we're waiting for that case anxiously. We have tremendous national security because of tariffs and tremendous income."





Trump is making his first international trip of 2026 to Davos, Switzerland, where he is expected to deliver remarks focused on his vision of American dominance, including his desire to take over Greenland, ABC News reported.





Trump's increasingly antagonistic language over acquiring the Danish territory puts him at odds with fellow NATO countries and other allies. Trump will lead the largest US delegation to the World Economic Forum, according to event organizers, where he plans to meet with top business CEOs and international leaders, deliver a speech to conference attendees, and participate in the formal signing ceremony to solidify his Board of Peace that was proposed to oversee the recovery of Gaza but has since raised questions that it could expand to rival the United Nations.





This week, Trump will once again face some world leaders he has spent months criticizing as he continues to test the limits of his presidential power and his standing in the world following weeks of reignited controversy over the capture of Venezuelan deposed dictator Nicolas Maduro and seizing the country's oil and his public threats of acquiring Greenland by force, if necessary, as per ABC News. -- ANI

