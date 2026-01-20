HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      

Wanted in Rs 4,000 theft case, accused arrested after 20 years in Latur

Wed, 21 January 2026
Share:
01:07
image
Police have arrested an absconding accused involved in a Rs 4,000 theft case registered nearly 20 years ago, a period during which he kept changing his location and was recently found working as a sugarcane cutter in Latur district of Maharashtra, officials said on Tuesday.

The accused, Babu Laxman Sankole (41), a resident of Budhoda village under Ausa tehsil of Latur district, was arrested on Monday and produced before a local court, which remanded him to judicial custody till January 27, they said.

The accused was wanted in a theft case registered at the Shivajinagar Police Station in Latur and had been evading arrest for the past nearly two decades. 

As the accused kept changing his place of residence, police were unable to trace him, and the case was eventually kept in a dormant file. However, a special squad of the Latur police reopened the case and pursued it meticulously.

On Monday, the special squad received information that Sankole was currently residing on Yakatpur Road in Ausa tehsil and working as a sugarcane cutter in the Kamalpur-Ujani area, said the officials.

After verifying the information, the police laid a trap and detained the accused and later placed him under arrest.

According to case details, one Arvind Vitthalrao Bhosale, a resident of Shahupuri Colony, Latur, had reported that on July 10, 2006, at around 10 pm, an unknown thief stole a car stereo worth approximately Rs 4,000 from his car parked outside his house.

Following the complaint, a case was registered at the Shivajinagar Police Station under Indian Penal Code section 379 (punishment for theft). The accused was initially arrested on July 14, 2006, and was later granted bail.

He began remaining absent from court proceedings and later disappeared. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

India withdraws families of officials in Bangladesh
India withdraws families of officials in Bangladesh

India has decided to withdraw the families of Indian officials posted in Bangladesh due to security concerns ahead of parliamentary elections. The move comes as a precautionary measure given the increasing activities of extremist...

India, EU near 'historic' deal amid US tariff threat
India, EU near 'historic' deal amid US tariff threat

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen says India and the EU are close to a 'historic trade agreement' that could create a market of two billion people and account for almost a quarter of the global GDP.

Noida techie death: Real estate firm director arrested
Noida techie death: Real estate firm director arrested

Police on Tuesday arrested the director of a real estate group in connection with the death of a 27-year-old software engineer, whose car had plunged into a water-filled pit at a construction site in Noida's Sector 150, officials said.

Trump threatens 200% tariff on French liquor
Trump threatens 200% tariff on French liquor

United States President Donald Trump on Monday floated the proposal of imposing 200% tariff on French wine and champagne after French President Emmanuel Macron's reported refusal to sit on the so-called Board of Peace, an initiative...

High drama as TN Governor walks out of assembly again
High drama as TN Governor walks out of assembly again

In the fourth such instance, Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi on Tuesday walked out of the state assembly without reading his customary address after alleging that the national anthem was insulted, evoking a sharp response from Chief...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO