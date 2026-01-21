HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Uddhav's MP pitches for joining hands with Shinde

Wed, 21 January 2026
19:33
Parbhani Lok Sabha MP Sanjay Jadhav has said that the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray and the Shiv Sena headed by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde must come together, as the Pawars did.

Taking a cue from the alliance between Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, who heads the Nationalist Congress Party, and his uncle and the Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar president Sharad Pawar in the Pune and Pimpri Chinchwada civic polls, both Senas should join hands as the Bharatiya Janata Party is trying to swallow Shinde, he claimed.

In the recently concluded elections to the Parbhani Municipal Corporation, the Sena-UBT won in 25 of the 65 electoral wards.

While the BJP bagged 12 seats, its Mahayuti partner Shiv Sena could not open its account.

"Shinde must learn from the Pawars and demonstrate that the (original) Sena is united. Earlier, the BJP made a plot to (politically) finish Uddhav Thackeray," he claimed.

Referring to the split in the Bal Thackeray-founded Shiv Sena in 2022 and subsequent developments, the Sena-UBT leader claimed that whatever Shinde did in the past was with the help of money.

"However, money will get over one day. Then, the BJP will swallow Shinde," he said.  -- PTI

