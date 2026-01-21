Trump's plane en route to Davos returns to Washington

10:07

File pic





Trump was on Tuesday (local time) on his way to Davos in Switzerland where he is set to deliver his keynote address at the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2026.





The "minor electrical issue" was identified by the Air Force One after takeoff. "After takeoff, the AF1 crew identified a minor electrical issue. Out of an abundance of caution, AF1 is returning to Joint Base Andrews. The President and team will board a different aircraft and continue on to Switzerland," the Official White House Rapid Response Team said on its X account.





US President Donald Trump's plane by which he was supposed to travel to Switzerland for the World Economic Forum, the Air Force One on Tuesday (local time) suffered a technical glitch.





Since the inception of the modern Air Force One fleet, Boeing has been delivering aircraft tailored for the mission of supporting the president of the United States. As stated on the Boeing website, their aircraft have transported US presidents around the world since 1943, when Franklin Roosevelt became the first commander in chief to fly in an airplane -- a Boeing 314 Clipper flying boat known as Dixie Clipper.





From the current VC-25A (747-200) to the next-generation VC-25B (747-800), Boeing 747 airplanes emblazoned with the presidential seal and "United States of America" are one of the most recognizable symbols of the presidency, continuing the tradition of Air Force One, the iconic call sign when the president is aboard. -- ANI

