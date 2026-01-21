HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Trump switched planes from a 747 to a 757

Wed, 21 January 2026
Share:
12:54
Reuters/Nathan Howard/File pic
Reuters/Nathan Howard/File pic
Though President Donald Trump switched aircraft to resume his trip to Switzerland early Wednesday, he is still flying on Air Force One across the Atlantic.

That's because Air Force One, or AF1 on flight tracking websites, is the call sign for whatever plane the president is aboard, not the name of the aircraft itself.

Trump's original aircraft for his flight to Switzerland was a Boeing VC-25, a modified military version of the iconic four-engine 747 jetliner. That jet was forced to turn back to Joint Base Andrews after an electrical problem was encountered shortly after takeoff.

Read more here. 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Trump switched planes from a 747 to a 757
LIVE! Trump switched planes from a 747 to a 757

Will Nitin Nabin Really Be Modi's 'Boss'?
Will Nitin Nabin Really Be Modi's 'Boss'?

Given Modi's track record from the time he became Gujarat chief minister in October 2001, it is highly improbable that Nabin will get opportunities to display his individual capacity.Even the team of organisational leaders that he will...

Trump's Davos-bound plane returns to US after 'tech snag' mid-air
Trump's Davos-bound plane returns to US after 'tech snag' mid-air

Trump later boarded another aircraft and continued on with his trip to the World Economic Forum in Davos.

'Like me, whole of Bangladesh is uncertain about T20WC'
'Like me, whole of Bangladesh is uncertain about T20WC'

'...we are not even sure whether we will go or not'

Woman believed to have died in fire was killed by colleague
Woman believed to have died in fire was killed by colleague

The fire at the LIC office and the resultant death of the manager occurred at 8.15 pm on December 17. The accused officer Ram(45), who also sustained burns on his legs, has been admitted to a private hospital, they added.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO