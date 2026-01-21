HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Sunjay Kapur's mother moves Delhi HC challenging family trust

Wed, 21 January 2026
Share:
21:48
image
Late industrialist Sunjay Kapur's mother has approached the Delhi high court seeking that their family trust be declared 'null and void'.

In her lawsuit, 80-year-old Rani Kapur said the trust, which was constituted in her name in October 2017, was a product of 'forged, fabricated and fraudulent' documents.

She has sought a direction to permanently restrain the defendants -- her daughter-in-law Priya Kapur and others, including grandchildren, from utilizing or acting in furtherance of the 'RK Family Trust' in any manner whatsoever.

Her plea said she was the sole beneficiary of the entire estate of her late husband Surinder Kapur, who was the promoter of various businesses, including the 'Sona Group of Companies', and a 'systematic fraud' was committed on her when the assets were transferred to the 'RK Family Trust'. 

Till the time of his demise, Sunjay never confirmed to Rani Kapur that she had actually been divested of all her rights, assets and legacy and never provided a copy of the purported RK Family Trust to her, the plea claimed. 

"By means of a complex web of illegal transactions undertaken by the defendant Nos. 1 to 9 (Priya Kapur and others) in an unfortunate collusion with the plaintiff's now deceased son, late Mr. Sunjay Kapur, all the plaintiff's assets vest in one fraudulent trust titled -- RK Family Trust, without her knowledge," the lawsuit said.

Sunjay Kapur's two children with actor Karishma Kapoor, his second wife, are also parties to the lawsuit.

Sunjay Kapur passed away on June 12 after collapsing during a polo match in England. He reportedly suffered a sudden cardiac arrest.

A plea by Karisma Kapoor's two children challenging the authenticity of the purported will of their late father is also pending in the high court, with the kids accusing his wife Priya Kapur of being 'greedy'. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! US was stupid to give Greenland back: Trump at Davos
LIVE! US was stupid to give Greenland back: Trump at Davos

At Davos, Trump repeats claim of stopping India-Pak war
At Davos, Trump repeats claim of stopping India-Pak war

US President Donald Trump repeated his claim at the World Economic Forum in Davos that he stopped the war between India and Pakistan, a claim India has consistently denied.

1st T20I updates: Chakravarthy strikes, NZ 3 down
1st T20I updates: Chakravarthy strikes, NZ 3 down

India yet to decide on joining Trump's Board of Peace
India yet to decide on joining Trump's Board of Peace

India is yet to take a call on United States President Donald Trump's invitation to be part of the 'Board of Peace' that will work towards bringing lasting peace to Gaza and possibly resolve global conflicts, people familiar with the...

Raj Thackeray's MNS offers support to Sena-BJP in KDMC
Raj Thackeray's MNS offers support to Sena-BJP in KDMC

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has offered its support to the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena in the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC), creating a new political alliance. This move could be a setback for Uddhav Thackeray's...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO