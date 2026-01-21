HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Student follows video to eat borax and lose weight, dies

Wed, 21 January 2026
Share:
11:54
image
A first-year college student has died after taking a substance called 'venkaaram' (borax) bought from a local shop, as suggested by a social media video, police said. 

Kalaiyarasi (19), daughter of daily wager Vel Murugan (51) and Vijayalakshmi from Kamraj Cross Street, Meenambalpuram, Sellur, was studying at a prominent private ladies' college in Narimedu, they added.

Slightly overweight, she was often on the lookout for weight loss tips. Last week, she watched a video on the YouTube channel titled 'Venkaaram to melt fat and slim body', and on January 16, she bought the substance from a native medicine shop near Thermutti, Keezhamasi Street, according to police. 

On January 17, she consumed it as per the video, soon developing vomiting and diarrhoea. Her mother rushed her to a private hospital in Munisalai, where she received treatment and returned home. That evening, symptoms recurred; after treatment at a nearby hospital, she came home complaining of severe stomach pain and blood in stools, clinging to her father and crying. 

Around 11 pm, intense vomiting and diarrhoea worsened; neighbours helped rush her to Government Rajaji Hospital, where doctors declared her dead en route, police added. Her body underwent a post-mortem and was handed over to the family; Sellur police have registered a case and are investigating. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Student follows video to eat borax and lose weight, dies
LIVE! Student follows video to eat borax and lose weight, dies

Will Nitin Nabin Really Be Modi's 'Boss'?
Will Nitin Nabin Really Be Modi's 'Boss'?

Given Modi's track record from the time he became Gujarat chief minister in October 2001, it is highly improbable that Nabin will get opportunities to display his individual capacity.Even the team of organisational leaders that he will...

Trump's Davos-bound plane returns to US after 'tech snag' mid-air
Trump's Davos-bound plane returns to US after 'tech snag' mid-air

Trump later boarded another aircraft and continued on with his trip to the World Economic Forum in Davos.

'Like me, whole of Bangladesh is uncertain about T20WC'
'Like me, whole of Bangladesh is uncertain about T20WC'

'...we are not even sure whether we will go or not'

Woman believed to have died in fire was killed by colleague
Woman believed to have died in fire was killed by colleague

The fire at the LIC office and the resultant death of the manager occurred at 8.15 pm on December 17. The accused officer Ram(45), who also sustained burns on his legs, has been admitted to a private hospital, they added.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO