Rupee plunges to record low of 91.64 against US dollar

Wed, 21 January 2026
19:05
image
The rupee plunged 67 paise to close at an all-time low of 91.64 (provisional) against the American currency on Wednesday, pressured by persistent foreign fund outflow amid heightened uncertainty and risk-off sentiment in global markets.

The rupee recorded its previous all-time low of 91.14 on December 16, 2025, and so far this month, the local unit has fallen by 1.50 per cent, forex traders said, adding that the depreciation can be attributed to heightened geopolitical uncertainty.

Rising tensions in Europe over the Greenland issue and potential tariffs, along with a negative trend in the domestic market, further dented investor sentiment, they said.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 91.05 and lost ground to touch an intraday low of 91.74 against the greenback. The domestic unit settled for the day at an all-time low of 91.64 (provisional), registering a decline of 67 paise from its previous close.

