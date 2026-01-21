HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Rs 55 Cr Worth Of Narcotics Destroyed in Assam

In a significant crackdown on drug trafficking, authorities in Assams Sribhumi district on Tuesday destroyed a huge cache of seized narcotics valued at around Rs 55 crore, marking one of the largest such disposal exercises in the district.

The destroyed contraband included 5 kg 315 grams of heroin, more than nine lakh yaba tablets, around 300 kg of ganja, and over 47,000 bottles of phensedyl cough syrup.

The narcotics had been seized during multiple operations carried out over the past several months as part of sustained efforts to curb drug trafficking and abuse in the region.

The destruction was carried out under strict supervision and in accordance with established legal procedures after obtaining the necessary clearances. Security arrangements were put in place to ensure the safe and complete disposal of the seized substances at a designated site outside the district headquarters.

Officials said the scale of the haul reflects the seriousness of the drug menace and reiterated that the district administration and police remain committed to preventing Sribhumi bordering Bangladesh from being used as a transit or storage point for illegal narcotics.

In another development in neighbouring Cachar district, acting on specific intelligence, Cachar police conducted an anti-narcotics operation at Kachudaram and apprehended one person in possession of 356 grams of heroin, estimated to be worth Rs 2 crore. Further investigation in the case is underway to ascertain the source of the drugs and possible links to larger trafficking networks.

The twin actions underline the intensification of anti-drug operations across the Barak Valley region, with enforcement agencies continuing their drive against organised drug syndicates.

-- Sabir Nishat

LIVE! After 27 years, 3 missions, Sunita Williams retires

US VP JD Vance, Usha Vance are expecting their 4th child

Usha, 40, and Vance, 41, who met while attending Yale Law School, have three kids -- Ewan, 8, Vivek, 5, and Mirabel, 4.

Trump again: Stopped India-Pak war, denied Nobel Prize

US President Donald Trump has again credited himself for ending the conflict between India and Pakistan, asserting Norway controls the Nobel Peace Prize. He claims he deserves the honor for ending eight wars and saving millions of lives.

India withdraws families of officials in Bangladesh

India has decided to withdraw the families of Indian officials posted in Bangladesh due to security concerns ahead of parliamentary elections. The move comes as a precautionary measure given the increasing activities of extremist...

For Mumbai Marathon Winner Doctor, Asian Games Is Next

Kartik Karkera didn't just win the Indian men's title at the Tata Mumbai Marathon on Sunday -- he did it in his very first official 42.195 km race

