Rashtrapati Bhavan's Amrit Udyan open for public from Feb 3 to March 31

People can visit the garden six days a week between 10 am and 6 pm (last entry 5.15 pm). The garden will remain closed on Mondays, which are maintenance days and on March 4 on account of Holi.





"The Amrit Udyan of Rashtrapati Bhavan will open for public viewing from February 3 to March 31, 2026," said a statement issued by the president's office.





For walk-in visitors, self-service visitor registration kiosks will be available near the entry point. Entry and exit for all visitors will be from gate no 35 of the President's Estate, close to where North Avenue meets Rashtrapati Bhavan.





For the convenience of visitors, shuttle bus service from the Central Secretariat metro station to gate no 35 will be available every 30 minutes between 9.30 am and 6 pm. Shuttle buses can be identified through the banner 'Shuttle Service for Amrit Udyan'. PTI

