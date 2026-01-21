HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Now Karnataka governor refuses to address joint session of legislature

Wed, 21 January 2026
17:50
Thaawarchand Gehlot
Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has refused to address the joint sitting of the state legislature on January 22, official sources said on Wednesday. 

A high-level delegation led by Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil is set to meet the Governor at Lok Bhavan in this regard. 

"In the wake of the governor's refusal to address the joint session tomorrow, a high-level delegation led by the law minister will leave for Raj Bhavan (Lok Bhavan) at 5.45 pm today," the law minister's office said in a statement. 

The grounds for the governor's refusal is still not clear. 

The joint session of Karnataka legislature that will begin on Thursday is expected to be stormy, with confrontation expected between the ruling Congress and opposition BJP- JD-S combine on a host of issues including the "repeal" of MGNREGA by the Centre. 

The session from January 22 to 31 will begin with Governor Gehlot's customary address to the joint sitting of legislature on Thursday. 

