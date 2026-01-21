HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      

Navy veteran dies after wife 'accidentally' stabs him in chest

Wed, 21 January 2026
Share:
23:39
image
A 45-year-old retired Navy personnel died allegedly after a knife held by his wife, who was cutting vegetables, 'accidentally' pierced his chest while she was trying to support him when he stumbled in an inebriated state in their house, police said on Wednesday.

The family initially claimed that he died of a heart attack, but doctors informed the police of the injury on his chest after the post-mortem examination, Sub Inspector Ranjit Singh said.

According to the police, the deceased, Sunil Kumar, a resident of village Nakhrola Gurugram, retired from the Indian Navy about five years ago and was currently employed by a private company.

He was living with his wife, Mamta and two sons, they said.

The incident occurred on January 18 when Kumar was drinking, as he walked towards the bathroom, Mamta, who was cutting vegetables and held a knife, rushed to hold him, but the knife in her hand allegedly struck him in the chest, the police said.

He was rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead, they said.

A first information report (FIR) under culpable homicide not amounting to murder has been registered against Mamta at the Kherki Daula police station, they added. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Good deal with India soon, says Trump; hails Modi
LIVE! Good deal with India soon, says Trump; hails Modi

Trump rules out force on Greenland, warns allies at Davos
Trump rules out force on Greenland, warns allies at Davos

Trump called for immediate negotiations for the US to acquire Greenland from Denmark, describing the country as ungrateful, during his speech at Davos.

At Davos, Trump repeats claim of stopping India-Pak war
At Davos, Trump repeats claim of stopping India-Pak war

US President Donald Trump repeated his claim at the World Economic Forum in Davos that he stopped the war between India and Pakistan, a claim India has consistently denied.

1st T20I updates: India crush NZ
1st T20I updates: India crush NZ

India yet to decide on joining Trump's Board of Peace
India yet to decide on joining Trump's Board of Peace

India is yet to take a call on United States President Donald Trump's invitation to be part of the 'Board of Peace' that will work towards bringing lasting peace to Gaza and possibly resolve global conflicts, people familiar with the...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO