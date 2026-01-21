HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Lamborghini Posted Record Deliveries But India Sales Declined

Wed, 21 January 2026
Share:
15:17
image
Lamborghini reported a record year in 2025, delivering 10,747 vehicles worldwide, surpassing the 10,000 milestone for the first time, and posting year-on-year growth.

In the Indian market, however, sales dipped slightly to 111 cars from 113 in 2024.

'Despite challenging market conditions, we are proud of the results achieved in 2025. This reflects our ability to interpret market dynamics and make strategic choices that meet our customers' expectations, focusing on sustainable growth rather than short-term volume peaks,' said Stephan Winkelmann, chairman and CEO, Lamborghini.

Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) remained Lamborghini's largest market with 4,650 vehicles delivered, followed by the Americas with 3,347 units, and Asia Pacific (APAC) with 2,750 units.

Hybrid models contributed significantly to Lamborghini's record performance.

The Revuelto, the brand's first V12 hybrid super sports car, and the Urus SE, the plug-in hybrid version of the SUV, have been well received in India, alongside the petrol-powered lineup.

Deliveries of the Temerario, launched internationally in 2024, are scheduled to begin in India from January 2026, with an order book already covering approximately 12 months. -- Anjali Singh, Business Standard

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'Sit down and wait for Trump to get to Davos'
LIVE! 'Sit down and wait for Trump to get to Davos'

IAF training aircraft crashes into pond in Prayagraj
IAF training aircraft crashes into pond in Prayagraj

With the help of police, fire brigade personnel and local residents, the pilots were rescued safely.

Nearly 100 stray dogs 'poisoned' to death near Hyderabad
Nearly 100 stray dogs 'poisoned' to death near Hyderabad

The fresh incident follows killing of nearly 500 stray dogs in different districts of Telangana since January 6.

TTV Dinakaran joins NDA, calls for Amma's rule in Tamil Nadu
TTV Dinakaran joins NDA, calls for Amma's rule in Tamil Nadu

TTV Natarajan hitches his Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam to the NDA bandwagon in Tamil Nadu, calls for return of Jayalalithaa's rule in the state.

Mpox outbreak in Kerala linked to UAE travel, finds study
Mpox outbreak in Kerala linked to UAE travel, finds study

Findings of the first in-depth analysis of clinical and genomic characteristics of the Clade Ib strain, published in the journal Virology, showed seven of the 10 individuals had a history of travel to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO