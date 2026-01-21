Lamborghini Posted Record Deliveries But India Sales Declined

15:17





In the Indian market, however, sales dipped slightly to 111 cars from 113 in 2024.





'Despite challenging market conditions, we are proud of the results achieved in 2025. This reflects our ability to interpret market dynamics and make strategic choices that meet our customers' expectations, focusing on sustainable growth rather than short-term volume peaks,' said Stephan Winkelmann, chairman and CEO, Lamborghini.





Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) remained Lamborghini's largest market with 4,650 vehicles delivered, followed by the Americas with 3,347 units, and Asia Pacific (APAC) with 2,750 units.





Hybrid models contributed significantly to Lamborghini's record performance.





The Revuelto, the brand's first V12 hybrid super sports car, and the Urus SE, the plug-in hybrid version of the SUV, have been well received in India, alongside the petrol-powered lineup.





Deliveries of the Temerario, launched internationally in 2024, are scheduled to begin in India from January 2026, with an order book already covering approximately 12 months. -- Anjali Singh, Business Standard

Lamborghini reported a record year in 2025, delivering 10,747 vehicles worldwide, surpassing the 10,000 milestone for the first time, and posting year-on-year growth.