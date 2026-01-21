Kalpana Chawla's mom's message after meeting Sunita Williams

09:26

Kalpana Chawla's mother. Chawla died in 2003 while on a space mission





Speaking to ANI after meeting NASA astronaut Sunita Williams on Tuesday, Kharbanda emphasised the role of parents in shaping the aspirations of children.





"We should teach our children that they can reach any limit in life," she said. Kalpana Chawla, remembered as the first Indian-born woman to travel to space, continues to inspire millions across the world through her remarkable journey and achievements.





Born in Haryana, Chawla moved to the United States to pursue higher education and earned her master's degree in aerospace engineering from the University of Texas in 1984, followed by a doctorate from the University of Colorado in 1988.





She began her professional career at NASA's Ames Research Centre in California, where she conducted research in fluid dynamics. After becoming a naturalised U.S. citizen, Chawla applied to NASA's astronaut programme and was selected as part of NASA's 15th group of astronaut candidates, known as "The Flying Escargot."





In 1997, she made her first spaceflight aboard Space Shuttle Columbia on mission STS-87, a 15-day mission dedicated to scientific research as part of the United States Microgravity Payload-4.





Her second mission, STS-107, came to a tragic end on February 1, 2003, following 16 days of conducting science onboard the space shuttle Columbia.





A small piece of foam that struck the orbiter's left wing during launch created a hole that went undetected during the mission. Upon Columbia's return to Earth, hot plasma entered the wing, tearing it apart, and the resulting loss of control led to the vehicle disintegrating and the death of the crew.





Meanwhile, NASA astronaut Sunita Williams, whom Kharbanda recently met, has retired after 27 years of service, effective December 27, 2025. Williams has had a distinguished career, completing three missions aboard the International Space Station and logging a total of 608 days in space, the second-highest cumulative time by a NASA astronaut. -- ANI

Sanjogta Kharbanda, the mother of late NASA (National Aeronautics and Space Administration) astronaut Kalpana Chawla, urged parents to motivate and guide the younger generation to aim high in life, asserting that with determination and encouragement, "they can reach any limit."