HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Instagram 'friend' booked for blackmailing UP woman with 'AI videos'

Wed, 21 January 2026
Share:
19:57
image
Police have registered a case against a Gujarat man for allegedly threatening a woman to circulate her AI-generated videos, officials here said on Wednesday.

Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi told PTI that the woman, a resident of the township under the Ramchandra Mission police station area in Shahjahanpur, stated in her complaint that she had accepted a friend request on Instagram, following which the two exchanged mobile numbers and began communicating.

The accused, Bhavin Parmar, a resident of Ahmedabad, later took screenshots of her visuals and allegedly used artificial intelligence to generate objectionable videos, which he threatened to send to her relatives, they said.

The accused first made phone calls to the woman's relatives, demanding that they arrange a conversation with her, failing which the videos would be made viral, the SP said.

When his demand was not met, the accused allegedly began sending the videos to the relatives, the SP added.

A case under the provisions of the Information Technology Act has been lodged. A cyber team has been deployed to probe the case, Dwivedi added. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Uddhav's MP pitches for joining hands with Shinde
LIVE! Uddhav's MP pitches for joining hands with Shinde

1st T20I updates: Abhishek slams fastest India fifty vs NZ
1st T20I updates: Abhishek slams fastest India fifty vs NZ

Power tussle in Shinde's home turf as BJP flexes muscles
Power tussle in Shinde's home turf as BJP flexes muscles

A battle of nerves is unfolding between the Bharatiya Janata Party and Shiv Sena on Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde's home turf, Thane, with a BJP leader pitching for a substantial share in power on the back of the party's 100 per...

Raj Thackeray's MNS offers support to Sena-BJP in KDMC
Raj Thackeray's MNS offers support to Sena-BJP in KDMC

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has offered its support to the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena in the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC), creating a new political alliance. This move could be a setback for Uddhav Thackeray's...

Trump snubs Macron's G7 call amid trade bazooka threat
Trump snubs Macron's G7 call amid trade bazooka threat

United States President Donald Trump has brushed aside French President Emmanuel Macron's call for an emergency G7 meeting amid escalating tensions over Washington, DC's push to acquire Greenland, while Europe has warned of retaliatory...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO