Instagram 'friend' booked for blackmailing UP woman with 'AI videos'

19:57

Police have registered a case against a Gujarat man for allegedly threatening a woman to circulate her AI-generated videos, officials here said on Wednesday.



Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi told PTI that the woman, a resident of the township under the Ramchandra Mission police station area in Shahjahanpur, stated in her complaint that she had accepted a friend request on Instagram, following which the two exchanged mobile numbers and began communicating.



The accused, Bhavin Parmar, a resident of Ahmedabad, later took screenshots of her visuals and allegedly used artificial intelligence to generate objectionable videos, which he threatened to send to her relatives, they said.



The accused first made phone calls to the woman's relatives, demanding that they arrange a conversation with her, failing which the videos would be made viral, the SP said.



When his demand was not met, the accused allegedly began sending the videos to the relatives, the SP added.



A case under the provisions of the Information Technology Act has been lodged. A cyber team has been deployed to probe the case, Dwivedi added. -- PTI