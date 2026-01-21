HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
India Slips Behind Turkiye Among Major Russia Oil Buyers

Wed, 21 January 2026
India slipped to third place among buyers of Russian fossil fuels in December 2025, with Turkiye overtaking the country to become the second-largest purchaser, according to the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA), a European research organisation.

The country's Russian crude imports recorded a 29 per cent month-on-month reduction to the lowest volumes in December since the implementation of the $60-per-barrel price cap policy.

Indian refiners have scaled back purchases of Russian oil following US sanctions on two major producers, Rosneft and Lukoil, which accounted for around 60 per cent of New Delhi's crude oil supply from Moscow.

Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) has cut Russian oil imports by 49 per cent while the State-run refineries reduced the imports by 15 per cent during the month, said CREA.

India imported a total of 2.3 billion euros of Russian hydrocarbons in December, with crude oil purchases amounting to 1.8 billion euros, while coal and petroleum products' purchases stood at 424 million euros and 82 million euros, respectively, said CREA.

India currently accounts for 38 per cent of Russia's crude oil exports, while China holds the largest share at 47 per cent. Turkiye and the EU each account for 6 per cent.

Turkiye  replaced India as the second largest importer, purchasing 2.6 billion euros of Russian hydrocarbons in December. Refined oil products constituted the largest share at 44 per cent, amounting to 1.1 billion euros, followed by pipeline gas at 989 million euros. Crude oil and coal constituted the remainder of Turkiye's fossil fuel imports from Russia.
-- Shubhangi Mathur, Business Standard

