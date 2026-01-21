IAF training plane crashes into pond in Prayagraj

14:04

Deputy Commissioner of Police (City) Manish Shandilya told PTI that the pilot managed to eject safely and there were no reports of any casualties or damage to civilian property. He said the training aircraft crashed after its engine developed a sudden technical snag. Authorities cordoned off the area, and further investigation into the incident is underway, officials added. PTI

An Indian Air Force training aircraft crashed into a pond near the KP College ground in the George Town area in Prayagraj on Wednesday, officials said.