HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Former AIADMK minister R Vaithilingam joins DMK

Wed, 21 January 2026
Share:
11:00
image
Former AIADMK Minister R Vaithilingam on Wednesday called on DMK President M K Stalin and formally got inducted into the ruling party. 

A staunch supporter of the ousted AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam, Vaithilingam, an MLA from the Orathanad constituency in Thanjavur district, met Chief Minister and DMK president M K Stalin, at his party's headquarters, Anna Arivalayam and joined the party. 

Vaithilingam presented a shawl to Stalin in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, senior DMK leaders, including K N Nehru, TKS Elangovan, among others. --  PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Japan ex-PM Shinzo Abe's killer sentenced to life in prison
LIVE! Japan ex-PM Shinzo Abe's killer sentenced to life in prison

Trump's Davos-bound plane returns to US after 'tech snag' mid-air
Trump's Davos-bound plane returns to US after 'tech snag' mid-air

Trump later boarded another aircraft and continued on with his trip to the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Will Nitin Nabin Really Be Modi's 'Boss'?
Will Nitin Nabin Really Be Modi's 'Boss'?

Given Modi's track record from the time he became Gujarat chief minister in October 2001, it is highly improbable that Nabin will get opportunities to display his individual capacity.Even the team of organisational leaders that he will...

Sunita Williams retires after 27 years, 608 days in space
Sunita Williams retires after 27 years, 608 days in space

NASA astronaut Sunita Williams retires after 27 years, completing three missions aboard the International Space Station and setting numerous spaceflight records. She is currently visiting India.

IndiGo Rules Out Flight Cancellations After Feb 10
IndiGo Rules Out Flight Cancellations After Feb 10

'During the meeting with DGCA on Monday, IndiGo assured operational stability and no flight cancellations after February 10, 2026, based on the current approved network, above (sufficient) crew strength.'

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO