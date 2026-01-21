Former AIADMK minister R Vaithilingam joins DMK

11:00





A staunch supporter of the ousted AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam, Vaithilingam, an MLA from the Orathanad constituency in Thanjavur district, met Chief Minister and DMK president M K Stalin, at his party's headquarters, Anna Arivalayam and joined the party.





Vaithilingam presented a shawl to Stalin in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, senior DMK leaders, including K N Nehru, TKS Elangovan, among others. -- PTI

Former AIADMK Minister R Vaithilingam on Wednesday called on DMK President M K Stalin and formally got inducted into the ruling party.