FIR registered against EC for elderly man's death in SIR

Wed, 21 January 2026
17:59
An FIR was filed against the Election Commission in West Bengal's Purulia district in connection with the death of an 82-year-old man who allegedly ended his life due to "anxiety over the ongoing SIR", a senior officer said on Wednesday. 

Based on a complaint by his son at the Para Police Station, the case was registered 23 days after the incident, he said. 

"The case includes charges of abetment of suicide and criminal conspiracy against officials of the Election Commission. No official was named in the FIR," the officer said. 

Durjan Majhi, a tribal man of Choutala village in Para block, died allegedly by suicide on December 29, hours before he was scheduled to appear for an SIR hearing at the block office, he said. 

Majhi's family alleged that he ended his life due to "anxiety over the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls". 

The ruling Trinamool Congress accused the Election Commission of creating fear among people through the SIR process. The BJP and the Election Commission have not responded to the allegation so far. 

In another incident, a 32-year-old tribal man died allegedly by suicide in Manbazar in Purulia district after he had received a SIR hearing notice, his family claimed.

