Follow Rediff on:      
EC may extend deadline for SIR in West Bengal

Wed, 21 January 2026
19:00
Representational image. Pic: ANI Photo
The EC is considering extending the deadline for the SIR exercise in West Bengal, with the publication of the final voters' list likely to be deferred beyond the scheduled date of February 14, an official of the poll panel said on Wednesday. 

Compliance with multiple directions issued by the Supreme Court may make it difficult to adhere to the existing timeline, he said, adding that no final decision has been taken so far. 

"Implementing all the Supreme Court's instructions within the existing timeline is challenging. Additional time may be required," he added. 

The Election Commission (EC) had earlier announced February 7 as the last date for hearings and February 14 as the date for publication of the final electoral rolls after granting an initial extension. 

The timeline came under scrutiny after the Trinamool Congress approached the top court, alleging irregularities and a lack of transparency in the SIR process. 

Acting on the petition, a Chief Justice of India-led bench issued multiple directions, including the publication of lists of voters called for hearings due to logical discrepancies and the display of those lists at ward and panchayat levels. 

The court also directed that voters must be given acknowledgement receipts after submitting documents. 

"The entire process must be transparent and verifiable at the ground level," the bench observed while issuing the guidelines. 

EC sources said implementing these directions across the state would require additional administrative coordination. 

"Displaying lists locally and issuing receipts to every voter involves logistical changes that cannot be rushed," the official said. 

The draft electoral rolls was published on December 16, with the claims and objections window remaining open till January 15, which was later extended to January 19. 

Hearings are currently scheduled to continue till February 7. 

Whether the February 14 deadline will be retained or revised is expected to be decided after reviewing the progress of compliance with the Supreme Court's directions, the official said.

