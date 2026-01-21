HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Eatery owner, cook held for 'spitting' on chapati dough

Wed, 21 January 2026
16:01
Representational image
Representational image
The Ghaziabad Police has arrested the owner and a cook of a local eatery in the city after a video purportedly showing the cook spitting on dough while preparing chapatis went viral on social media, officials said on Wednesday.

The action was taken by the Kavinagar police following a formal complaint lodged by Acharya Shivakant Pandey, the priest of the Shiv Mandir in Govindpuram. 

According to the police, the incident occurred on January 19. After seeing the video online, the priest approached the police, who then inspected the food outlet located about 50 metres from the temple. 

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Kavinagar) Suryabali Maurya said, during questioning, the eatery owner, identified as Amzad, failed to give a satisfactory explanation regarding the incident. He also took no action against the cook, Faizan, after the matter came to light. Both the owner and the cook were arrested on Tuesday and have been sent to jail, the officer added. -- PTI

