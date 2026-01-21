China wary of joining Trump's Board of Peace for Gaza

17:55

China on Wednesday expressed reservations about joining United States President Donald Trump's Board of Peace for Gaza if it is not under the auspices of the United Nations, reaffirming its firm commitment to the international system with the global body at its core.





China has always been committed to true multilateralism, and will firmly safeguard the international system with the United Nations at its core, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Guo Jiakun said at a news briefing in Beijing.





Guo was responding to a question about Trump's comments that the UN should continue to exist, but the Board of Peace he proposed 'might' replace the organisation.





No matter how the international situation evolves, China will firmly safeguard the international system with the UN at its core, the international order underpinned by international law, and the basic norms governing international relations based on the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, Guo said.





On Tuesday, China confirmed that it has received an invitation from the US to join the Board of Peace, but declined to say whether it will join or not.





When asked about Trump's plans to host a signing ceremony to formalise the Board of Peace in Davos, Switzerland and whether there will be any Chinese representatives attending the event, Guo said that regarding the matter of 'Board of Peace', the Chinese side has responded already and 'I have no further information to add'.





Asked about the 'chaos' caused by the Trump administration to the global order and whether China welcomes such disorder, Guo retreated that China believes that, regardless of changes in the global situation, upholding the international system with the UN at its core, the order based on international law and the fundamental norms of international relations based on the purposes and principles of the UN Charter serves the common interests of all nations. -- PTI